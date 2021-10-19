Ozark Season 4 Part 1 is all set to release on Netflix on January 21, 2022. The final season will be 14 episodes, that will premiere in two parts, seven episodes each, and will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family's journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks. The Netflix's show was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, both of whom executive produce alongside Bateman, Chris Mundy, and John Shiban.

There's no turning back now. Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres January 21, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QHEWnwLszL — Netflix (@netflix) October 19, 2021

