Netflix over the weekend just had one of its biggest series end. Ozark finished its four seasons run by releasing the second part of it. The Jason Bateman show focused on the Byrde family who moved to the lake of Ozark to launder money. The general consensus on the season has been that it was spectacular, but the final episode has been getting mixed reception from fans. Although if there is one thing they agree on, it's that Julia Garner killed it this season. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans below. Warning, some mild spoilers will be mentioned. Ozark Season 4 Part 2: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney’s Show’s Final Episodes to Arrive on Netflix on April 29! (Watch Video).

One Of the Greatest Female Characters of All Time!

Stayed True to Themselves!

An Ending That Doesn't Make Sense...

Give Julia Garner All the Awards!

Jason Bateman is Incredible!

Ozark Will Be Missed!

Julia Garner is a Star!

