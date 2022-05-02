Netflix over the weekend just had one of its biggest series end. Ozark finished its four seasons run by releasing the second part of it. The Jason Bateman show focused on the Byrde family who moved to the lake of Ozark to launder money. The general consensus on the season has been that it was spectacular, but the final episode has been getting mixed reception from fans. Although if there is one thing they agree on, it's that Julia Garner killed it this season. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans below. Warning, some mild spoilers will be mentioned. Ozark Season 4 Part 2: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney’s Show’s Final Episodes to Arrive on Netflix on April 29! (Watch Video).

One Of the Greatest Female Characters of All Time!

Ruth is definitely going down as one of the greatest female characters of all time! #Ozark pic.twitter.com/nvMXu3LhwT — Oyinda Odewale (@OyindaOdewale) May 1, 2022

Stayed True to Themselves!

I liked the #Ozark ending. They didn't baby us, stayed true to themselves. Didn't need to be a neat little bow on top. I get the picture. The Byrde's are covered in blood and dirt, but they're about to be one of the prominent political families in the country. American way. — S I L K Y (@CoolItSilky) April 30, 2022

An Ending That Doesn't Make Sense...

To think about it … it’s kind of depressing that we’re never gonna get another season of Ozarks …… with a ending that don’t even make sense #Ozark pic.twitter.com/hiCjVkfOLn — fwteav (@King_teav) April 30, 2022

Give Julia Garner All the Awards!

I swear you can FEEL HER RAGE through the TV. NO ONE could play the role of Ruth but her. Please give Julia Garner ALL the awards and accolades. #Ozark #OzarkSeason4 pic.twitter.com/wsrSrT8v1d — scrunchie87 (@scrunchie1987) April 30, 2022

Jason Bateman is Incredible!

Not gonna lie they could have done a better ending but still one of the best tv series #Ozark Jason Bateman is incredible As much as I hated Wendy ,Laura linney did a fantastic job Ruth arguably had the best character development. Julia garner deserve every praise.#Ozarkfinale — Lakshay Kumar (@Lakshay0607) May 1, 2022

Ozark Will Be Missed!

In all my years of ending TV shows, Ozark has one of the realest conclusions for a Crime Series #OzarkSeason4 #MartyByrde #netflix It'll be missed pic.twitter.com/HsuB1JyAUG — Alveen Woro☣️ (@alveen_dr) April 29, 2022

Julia Garner is a Star!

Jason Bateman is seriously one of the most underrated actors ever. The guy nails everything he’s in. #Ozark is an all-timer show in my opinion. Hate that it’s over. All actors involved absolutely killed it. Julia Garner is a star btw! — wyattsuttonpro (@wyguy50) May 2, 2022

