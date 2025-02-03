Marvel fans are in for a treat! The MCU is finally welcoming its First Family as The Fantastic Four prepares to make its grand debut. A newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the film, showing children rushing towards a television shop, captivated by news broadcasts covering the Fantastic Four's launch. The teaser concludes with the much-anticipated trailer release details—The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer is set to drop on February 4, 2025, at 7 AM ET / 4 AM PT, and in India, it will be available at 5:30 PM. Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Filming Completes; Pedro Pascal’s New Photo With Mysterious Person Goes Viral.

Watch the Trailer Launch Teaser of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps':

