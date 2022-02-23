Netflix unveiled a new trailer video of Ozark and confirmed the release date of the final episodes of the show. The crime drama will arrive on Netflix on April 29, 2022. While sharing the thrilling video, Netflix wrote, "Desperate Byrdes, cursed Langmores and more. THE FINAL EPISODES OF #OZARK ARRIVE ON 29TH APRIL! Fasten your seatbelts."

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)