The first teaser for Marvel's upcoming blockbuster, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is now online. The film introduces Marvel's first family - the Fantastic Four, comprising Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (The Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing) - to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the very first time (Although a variant of Reed Richards, played by John Krasinski, did make an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Johnny Storm, played by Chris Evans, in Deadpool & Wolverine). The teaser confirms that the movie is set in an alternate universe during the 1960s and also features the F4 robot Herbie and a glimpse of Galactus. The Fantastic Four: John Malkovich Joins the Cast of Marvel's Superhero Film.

Watch the Teaser of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps':

