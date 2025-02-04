The wait is finally over for Marvel fans. The teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has dropped, marking the debut of Marvel’s First Family within the MCU. Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, the teaser keeps things subtle yet impactful, fuelling excitement among netizens. Social media is ablaze with reactions, with many praising the visuals and the perfect casting choices. One user called it "the revival we've been waiting for," while another tweeted, "Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards? Sign me up!" Fans also appreciated the trailer's nostalgic hints while teasing a fresh storyline. With Marvel's knack for epic storytelling, expectations are sky-high, and the online buzz proves this film is already a winner in fans' hearts. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Teaser: MCU’s New Set of Superheroes Are All Set To Face Galactus ‘As a Family’ (Watch Video).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser

Good Trailer

Good trailer , can’t wait — Gold (@Gold227303) February 4, 2025

Better

at least it'll be better than whatever tf we got in the 2015 — RareExoticBird (@RareExoticBirds) February 4, 2025

Oh Yes

This is cooking 🔥 — bUDA (@nftbuda) February 4, 2025

Promising

Looks promising — AreYouTakingtheMick? (@takingthe_Mick) February 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)