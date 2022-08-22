Ravivaar With Star Parivaar has some very interesting episodes where the actors are seen bonding with each other. This time, Rupali Ganguly will be in for a special surprise as her son will grace the sets of the show and will spill interesting secrets about her. He will be seen spilling beans about her regime once she gets back home from shoot, show she engages into a pillow fight with him and though we see her reel character Anupamaa cooking and being a typical housewife, her son will go on to share that she does not cook! Akshay Kumar Invites Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa to His Home for Raksha Bandhan! (View Post).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

