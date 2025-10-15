Google Cloud has collaborated with music legend A.R. Rahman's Secret Mountain virtual band to empower it to a whole new level. Google shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 15, 2025, and announced the partnership with A.R. Rahman's Secret Mountain band in a step forward in the future of entertainment. The project will use Google’s advanced AI tools like Gemini, Imagen, and Veo to enhance music experiences. Google said, “Leveraging our advanced AI models including Gemini, Imagen, and Veo, and secure, scalable infrastructure, the project will bring hyper-realistic avatars, real-time fan engagement, and culturally diverse music experiences to audiences worldwide.” A.R. Rahman said, “Secret Mountain is a virtual band backed with real singers, composers and lyrics writers.” He added, “We are proud to collaborate with Google. We are hopeful that its AI technology will benefit and empower Secret Mountain to a whole new level.” Google AI Hub Launch in Visakhapatnam To Generate INR 10,000 Crore Revenue for Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

Google Cloud Partners With A R Rahman’s Secret Mountain Virtual Band

AI is transforming the way audiences experience music, storytelling, and entertainment making it more immersive, interactive, and global. Google Cloud has partnered with Secret Mountain, the metahuman digital avatar band created by A.R. Rahman, to power a new era of… pic.twitter.com/MjzHWaYvYr — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Google India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)