Television actor Nakuul Mehta took to Instagram today and shared a long note remembering late actor Rituraj Singh. Mehta recalled the time he worked with the versatile star in web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Along with it, he also shared a throwback picture posing with Singh from sets online. "Our last scene together was from S2 where we shot a very sensitively written scene of an estranged son trying to have a conversation with his widowed father and it felt so real and beautiful and it flowed," a part of Nakuul's post for his 'Ritu sir' reads. Rituraj Singh, Known for ‘Aahat’ and ‘Adaalat,’ Passes Away at 59.

Nakuul Mehta Remembers Rituraj Singh:

