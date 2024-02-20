TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away last night in Mumbai at the age of 59, a close friend of the late actor Amit Behl confirmed to ANI. The TV actor was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalized recently. He passed after suffering a cardiac arrest. Actor Arshad Warsi took to X to pay tribute and wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother..." Rituraj Singh Dies at 59: From His Career to Cause of Death, Here's All You Need to Know About Anupamaa Actor.

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X and wrote, " "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? "Kitna baaki tha..." Artists never die. Om Shanti." Notably, Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including Hitler Didi, Shapath, Aahat, Adaalat, and Diya Aur Baati Hum, among others. Apart from TV serials, he also worked in some movies, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, where he played Badri's father, Satyameva Jayate 2 and others. Rituraj Singh Dies at 59: Did You Know Late Actor Shared Theatre Roots With Shah Rukh Khan and He Was Hailed the 'Better' Actor?.

View Arshad Warsi's Post:

I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 20, 2024

View Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Post:

Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die. ॐ शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/83bHy5zcd9 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 20, 2024

He was seen in Yaariyan 2, where he played the role of Shikhar, a team member. He was also seen in web series, including Indian Police Force, Made in Heaven, And Bandish Bandits, among others.