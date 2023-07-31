The latest season of the popular show Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, hosted by Sonu Sood, has been taking the audience by storm. Renowned for its thrilling tasks and intense clashes, the show has been making headlines ever since its premiere. In a recent episode tension flared between gang leaders Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty. Amidst an ongoing task, accusations of cheating were hurled between Prince's gang members and Himanshu from Gautam Gulati's gang. The atmosphere quickly escalated when Prince commented, 'Bhai, inko na apni cheezein fair lagti hai.' Seated with her team, Rhea responded, 'Tameez me reh.' This exchange of words further intensified as Prince swiftly retorted, 'Aap bhi tameez mein raho.' Roadies-Karm Ya Kaand: Ashneer Grover All Set To Shake Up Auditions, As Gang Leaders Pitch To Team Up With Shark Tank India Judge.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

