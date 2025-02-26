Umar Riaz, former Bigg Boss contestant, recently took to Instagram and blasted the makers of MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross. Riaz slammed Roadies after seeing gang leaders Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula in a fierce confrontation, where Elvish threatened to slap Prince, who then took a shot at Yadav’s snake venom case. Frustrated by the chaos, Umar expressed his thoughts on social media, saying, "Roadies have turned into a fu***ng biggboss show. Grown ass judges fighting like kids! Creatives of the show suck!" Prince Narula vs Elvish Yadav: Gang Leaders Clash in Heated Showdown on ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ (Watch Video).

Umar Riaz Blasts Roadies Makers

Umar Riaz Instagram

Video of Prince Narula & Elvish Yadav's Ugly Fight on 'Roadies XX'

Kalesh b/w Elvish Yadav and Prince Narulla During MTV Roadies Show: pic.twitter.com/C6tFCKEqSE — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 17, 2025

