In a delightful departure from the usual glamour and luxury of award nights, actress Rupali Ganguly made a unique entrance that's now creating a buzz on social media. She arrived not in a lavish car but on a scooty, adding a touch of novelty to the event. In the viral video, Rupali Ganguly covered her face with a scarf, with only her eyes visible. Check out the footage below. Halloween 2023: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Dresses Up As Witch; Dheeraj Dhoopar Is ‘Creepin It Real’ With Scary Avatar To Celebrate the Spooky Festival!

Watch Video of Rupali Ganguly Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)