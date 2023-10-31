Halloween festivities are in full swing, not just for big-screen celebrities but also for our favourite TV stars. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly got into the spirit by sharing a series of photos where she transformed into a witch. She wore a black outfit with cape on the back and completed her look with a long hat. Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar showcased his spooky look with two horns on his head. Their Halloween avatars have certainly captured the essence of the season! Halloween 2023: Kim Kardashian Gives a Glimpse of Her Creepy Home Decor (View Pics)

