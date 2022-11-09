Iira Soni is one of the most talented artists in Telly town. She has gained massive fame with her stint in Star Plus show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and now, she has taken to social media to share pictures of her visit to the Golden Temple. India Forums shared pictures on its platform. Rucha Hasabnis Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Rahul Jagdale; Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Actress Shares First Pic of Her Newborn on Insta!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)