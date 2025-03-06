Star Plus' Jhanak, featuring Hina Nawab (Jhanak) and Krushal Ahuja (Aniruddha), has been performing steadily on TRP charts since its debut in 2023, garnering positive feedback from viewers. There were earlier reports indicating that the makers were considering a leap and a change in cast, but the plans were later cancelled, with Hiba-Krushal continuing to lead the show. Despite its success, a recent viral video from the set has stirred controversy. The video shows preggers Chandni Sharma (Arshi) lying in a hospital bed while the crew applies red colour (denoting blood) to a newborn baby. This sparked a backlash from netizens who have criticised the makers. ‘She’s Hindu, Respect Her!’: Netizens Slam Sana Khan for Asking Sambhavna Seth To Wear Burqa and Dupatta for Her Podcast (Watch Video).

'Insensible'

'Heinous'

Omg Henious — ThisisJ❣ (@music_ezarc) March 5, 2025

'Insane'

Omg wth 😡it looks like real new born baby. How can baby parents allow this to do?! Insane — pn (@priyanka219102) March 5, 2025

'Is That Real Baby'

Is that a real baby! ?? And what is this animal hashtag 🤬 — sumitra (@sumitra916254) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)