TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa’ Reclaims the Number 1 Spot; ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ Slips to Second – Check Out Top 5!

Since its debut in 2020, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, has consistently topped the TRP (Television Rating Points) charts. However, in recent months, the popular Rajan Shahi-produced show experienced a dip. According to the latest TRP data from BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), Anupamaa has reclaimed the top position with a 2.5 TVR, driven by the Kothari family storyline, while Kanwar Dhillon’s Udne Ki Aasha has dropped to second place with a 2.4 TVR. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin holds the third spot, followed by Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secures the fifth position. Rupali Ganguly NOT Quitting ‘Anupamaa’! TV Show’s Publicist Terms Rumours ‘Baseless and False’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Star Plus' 'Anupamaa' Dethrones 'Udne Ki Aasha'

