Since its debut in 2020, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, has consistently topped the TRP (Television Rating Points) charts. However, in recent months, the popular Rajan Shahi-produced show experienced a dip. According to the latest TRP data from BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), Anupamaa has reclaimed the top position with a 2.5 TVR, driven by the Kothari family storyline, while Kanwar Dhillon’s Udne Ki Aasha has dropped to second place with a 2.4 TVR. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin holds the third spot, followed by Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secures the fifth position. Rupali Ganguly NOT Quitting ‘Anup
TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa’ Reclaims the Number 1 Spot; ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ Slips to Second – Check Out Top 5!
'Anupamaa' is back at the top with a 2.5 TVR, boosted by the new cast and storyline. 'Udne Ki Aasha' drops to second, according to the latest TRP data from BARC.
Since its debut in 2020, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, has consistently topped the TRP (Television Rating Points) charts. However, in recent months, the popular Rajan Shahi-produced show experienced a dip. According to the latest TRP data from BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), Anupamaa has reclaimed the top position with a 2.5 TVR, driven by the Kothari family storyline, while Kanwar Dhillon’s Udne Ki Aasha has dropped to second place with a 2.4 TVR. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin holds the third spot, followed by Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secures the fifth position. Rupali Ganguly NOT Quitting ‘Anupamaa’! TV Show’s Publicist Terms Rumours ‘Baseless and False’ (LatestLY Exclusive).
Star Plus' 'Anupamaa' Dethrones 'Udne Ki Aasha'
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Since its debut in 2020, Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, has consistently topped the TRP (Television Rating Points) charts. However, in recent months, the popular Rajan Shahi-produced show experienced a dip. According to the latest TRP data from BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council), Anupamaa has reclaimed the top position with a 2.5 TVR, driven by the Kothari family storyline, while Kanwar Dhillon’s Udne Ki Aasha has dropped to second place with a 2.4 TVR. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin holds the third spot, followed by Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secures the fifth position. Rupali Ganguly NOT Quitting ‘Anupamaa’! TV Show’s Publicist Terms Rumours ‘Baseless and False’ (LatestLY Exclusive).
Star Plus' 'Anupamaa' Dethrones 'Udne Ki Aasha'
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Option for Creating and Sharing Events in Individual Chats on Android
‘Should Be Able to See Her Panties’: Priyanka Chopra Recalls Disgusting Demand by Director at 19 for a Movie Scene
Is India vs England 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
WWE SmackDown Tonight, January 31: Chelsea Green to Defend Women’s US Title; Liv Morgan vs Naomi, Jimmy Uso Taking on Carmelo Hayes And Other Friday Night SmackDown Matches
Agartala: NCERT Team in Joint Operation With Tripura Police Seize Pirated Textbooks
Kothrud Shocker: 4 Minors Hack Man to Death With Machete in Pune Over 'Immoral Relationship' With Main Accused's Mother, Detained and Sent to Rehabilitation Centre Read More
Mahakumbh 2025: Cop Dumps Soil in Food Vessel at ‘Bhandara’ in Prayagraj, Suspended After Video Goes Viral
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead of Economic Survey and Union Budget 2025-26
Lay’s Chips Can Cause Death? Lay’s Potato Chips Recalled in Washington and Oregon as US FDA Warns of Life-Threatening Health Issues
Ramadan 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Ramzan Starting in KSA? Check Tentative Dates
‘Aap Haar Thodi Rahe Ho…Aap Seekh Rahe Ho’: Journalist Seemant Kashyap’s Heartwarming Conversation Video With School Boy Upset Over Losing Race Wins Hearts, Earns Praise From Netizens
‘Konsa Angle Se Stunning Hai?’ Fans React as Pakistan Cricket Board Shares ‘Breathtaking’ Video of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium With Construction Work Still Going On Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Option for Creating and Sharing Events in Individual Chats on Android
‘Should Be Able to See Her Panties’: Priyanka Chopra Recalls Disgusting Demand by Director at 19 for a Movie Scene
Is India vs England 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
WWE SmackDown Tonight, January 31: Chelsea Green to Defend Women’s US Title; Liv Morgan vs Naomi, Jimmy Uso Taking on Carmelo Hayes And Other Friday Night SmackDown Matches
Agartala: NCERT Team in Joint Operation With Tripura Police Seize Pirated Textbooks
Kothrud Shocker: 4 Minors Hack Man to Death With Machete in Pune Over 'Immoral Relationship' With Main Accused's Mother, Detained and Sent to Rehabilitation Centre Read More
Mahakumbh 2025: Cop Dumps Soil in Food Vessel at ‘Bhandara’ in Prayagraj, Suspended After Video Goes Viral
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Ahead of Economic Survey and Union Budget 2025-26
Lay’s Chips Can Cause Death? Lay’s Potato Chips Recalled in Washington and Oregon as US FDA Warns of Life-Threatening Health Issues
Ramadan 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Ramzan Starting in KSA? Check Tentative Dates
‘Aap Haar Thodi Rahe Ho…Aap Seekh Rahe Ho’: Journalist Seemant Kashyap’s Heartwarming Conversation Video With School Boy Upset Over Losing Race Wins Hearts, Earns Praise From Netizens
‘Konsa Angle Se Stunning Hai?’ Fans React as Pakistan Cricket Board Shares ‘Breathtaking’ Video of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium With Construction Work Still Going On Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
- INR
- USD
- EUR
-
Bitcoin(BTC)₹90,73,035-0.27%
-
Ethereum(ETH)₹2,89,1693.97%
-
XRP(XRP)₹268.150.16%
-
Tether(USDT)₹86.630.07%
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|96.72
|89.62
|Kolkata
|106.03
|92.76
|Mumbai
|106.31
|94.27
|Chennai
|102.74
|94.33
|Currency
|Price
|Change
-
Who Was Salwan Momika, Iraqi Anti-Islam Campaigner Known for Quran-Burning Protests?
-
8th Pay Commission: Understanding Fitment Factor and Expected Salary Hike for Central Government Employees From Level 1 to 10
-
Michael Cochran Poisoning Case: West Virginia Pharmacist Natalie Cochran, Who Killed Her Husband With an Insulin Injection So Spouse Wouldn’t Learn About USD 2 Million Ponzi Scheme, Convicted for Murder
-
What Is Joint Taxation System? How Will Joint Tax Filing Proposed by ICAI Ahead of Budget 2025 Benefit Married Couples? Here’s All You Need To Know