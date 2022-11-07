Rucha Hasabnis on November 7 announced that she and her husband, Rahul Jagdale, have welcomed a baby boy. This happens to be the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress' second child after daughter Ruhi. Rucha took to Instagram today and shared first picture of her newborn. Have a look! Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rucha Hasabnis And Husband Rahul Jagdale Welcome Their First Child (View Pic).

Rucha Hasabnis Welcomes Baby Boy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale (@ruchahasabnis)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)