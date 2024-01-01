What a delightful New Year's announcement! Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor have welcomed their second child, baby girl Kudrat. The snapshots Ruchikaa shared on Instagram show their elder daughter, Anaya, snuggling with her newborn sister, creating such heartwarming moments. Though they usually maintain a low-key lifestyle, these glimpses into their family life are truly precious. Here's to their growing family and the happiness that comes with it! Shaheer Sheikh Reveals Face of His Baby Girl Anaya as They Have a Fun Time in Disneyland (Watch Video).

Baby Ananya and Baby Kudrat:

Baby Ananya and Kudrat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

