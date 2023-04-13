TV star Shaheer Sheikh finally gave a glimpse of his daughter Anaya's face in new video on Instagram. In the clip, the father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying their holiday time in Tokyo's Disneyland. Right from enjoying a boat ride to having a fun time in merry-go-round, both of them look happy with each other. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Name Their Newborn Daughter Anaya (View Post).

Shaheer Sheikh and Anaya in Disneyland:

