Shark Tank India‘s Judge Namita Thapar has found herself in the middle of a strange situation. Thapar has accused her house help of stealing her phone and sending out a “hateful post” on Instagram. The post against Thapar had claimed that it was written by her son. Thapar’s Instagram bio was changed to “Sh**ty mother, sh**tier wife” and a story, which has now been deleted, was posted on her account, which showed her apparently at her house and also stated that her Instagram followers should unfollow her on the platform. She said this was the price she paid for being a public figure. Shark Tank India 2: Mother-Daughter Duo’s Chikankari Work Impresses Judges.

Check The Tweet Here:

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies ! — Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023

For Context:

For those who don’t know the context: pic.twitter.com/CkMTLXZx8H — Harsh Y Mehta (@harshf1) January 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)