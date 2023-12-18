The creators of the widely-watched business reality series, Shark Tank India, are gearing up for the upcoming third season. In a recent promo, Ronnie Screwvala, the Co-founder and chairman of upGrad, is unveiled as the newest addition to the panel of sharks. Season 2 featured sharks like Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Watch the new promo of Shark Tank India Season 3 below! Shark Tank India 3: Varun Dua, ACKO Founder and CEO, Joins the Prestigious Panel of Sharks for the Latest Season!

Watch Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo

#SharkReveal We have with us Shark Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder and Chairperson, upGrad, as the newest Shark in the Tank. #SharkTankIndia Season 3 streaming this January on Sony LIV.#SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/MOUcE6cOkU — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) December 18, 2023

