The third season of Shark Tank India has introduced a new shark! The makers today revealed the identity of its newest shark, Varun Dua, who happens to be founder and CEO of ACKO. He will be part of panel that includes Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund) among others. Shark Tank India 3: Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Revealed As the Eighth Shark of Sony TV’s Business Reality Show (Watch Promo).

Varun Dua in Shark Tank India:

Welcoming @varundua25, Founder and CEO of ACKO to Shark Tank India!✨🦈 Stay tuned for more exciting updates!#SharkTankIndia Season 3 streaming this January on Sony LIV #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/yMMOpatYgK — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) December 16, 2023

