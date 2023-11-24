Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait are set to captivate audiences in the upcoming noir crime drama series, Shehar Lakhot. Prime Video recently unveiled an action-packed trailer, immersing viewers in a world of treachery, hidden agendas, and deception. The storyline follows Priyanshu Painyuli's character, a prodigal son forced to return to the fictional town of Lakhot, where murder, politics, blackmail, and love become strategic elements in a deadly game with the city as a dangerous battleground for hidden interests. Shehar Lakhot: Chandan Roy Sanyal to Star in Navdeep Singh’s Amazon Show

Watch Shehar Lakhot Trailer Here

