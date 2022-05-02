Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has worked in movies like Sanak, Ray and series Aashram, is all set to be seen in Prime Video's new series Shehar Lakhot. Chandan said: "I'm excited about diving into the neo-noir genre. As an actor, I felt challenged because this genre requires participation from viewers. I am delighted to be part of this amazing project helmed by Navdeep Singh, who is absolutely certain about the impact he wants to make with this murder mystery." Panchayat Season 2: Jitendra Kumar’s Amazon Prime Show To Premiere On May 20; Check Out The Teaser Video.

The details of the role the versatile actor will be seen playing is under wraps. The series marks his foray into the neo-noir genre and he will sharing the screen with actors Priyanshu Painyuli and Kubbra Sait. Man Of The Match Trailer: D Satya Prakash’s Kannada Film, Produced By Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, To Premiere On Amazon Prime On May 5 (Watch Video).

Directed by Navdeep Singh and written by him and Devika Bhagat, it is a murder mystery that revolves around a man who returns to his hometown with a hesitant mind; he has to encounter his past and prove his innocence. Chandan is all set to be seen in 'Aashram' Season 2 and a few unannounced projects.

