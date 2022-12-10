As per ETimes TV, actress Shivangi Joshi has found love! Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, she and her Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai are seeing each other. The reports further elaborate that the two have been in a relationship since past three months. However, both of them have denied the dating rumours. What do you think? Shivangi Joshi Birthday: From Being a Prabhas Fan to a Trained Kathak Dancer, Interesting Facts About the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress!

Shivangi Joshi Dating Randeep Rai:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)