Shraddha Arya plays the role of Dr Preeta Arora in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. The stunning actress, who is all set to get married today (November 16) in Delhi, has shared a few pictures on Instagram from her pre-wedding festivities. The pictures are from her mehendi ceremony and its beautiful. Shraddha can be seen flaunting her engagement ring and while posting it on social media she captioned it as, ‘The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!’.

Bride-To-Be Shraddha Arya

