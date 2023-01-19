Coming from the folks who brought you Ted Lasso, Shrinking is a new series that will focus on the therapist Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel), who after going through severe grief, decides to destroy all ethical barriers and decides to be as honest with his patients as he can. Also starring Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller and more, the series premieres on Apple TV+ on January 27, 2023. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer: Harrison Ford Dons the Iconic Hat One Final Time For the Epic Conclusion of the Action Franchise! (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)