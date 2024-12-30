After a few updates, Apple TV has finally confirmed that a free weekend of streaming will be soon provided to users. Taking to their social media handles on Monday (December 30), they announced that the entire catalogue of Apple Originals will be available without any subscription from January 4th to January 5th of 2025. With this New Year offer, the platform hopes to draw several new viewers to explore their content and convert them into members. The announcement comes ahead of the much anticipated season 2 release of Adam Scott's Severance scheduled for January 17, 2025. So, are you ready for a 48-hour binge-watch? Tom Cruise’s Upcoming Film With Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu to Hit Theaters on October 2, 2026.

Free Streaming on Apple TV+ on Jan 4-5, 2025

This weekend, see for yourself. Stream for free Jan 4-5. pic.twitter.com/8p6PCUYpms — Apple TV (@AppleTV) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)