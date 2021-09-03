Television and Bollywood star, Sidharth Shukla's death shocked one and all. The Bigg Boss 13 winner who died on September 2 was cremated in the presence of his family and friends at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium. Many celebs including Sambhavna Seth, Vidyut Jammwal, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, and others were seen paying their last respects to the actor. Check it out. Sidharth Shukla Funeral: Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Other Celebs Pay Their Last Respects (View Pics and Videos).

Bollywood Actor Vidyut Jammwal

Sidharth Shukla Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Sidharth Shukla Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Asim Riaz, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Sambhavna Seth

Sidharth Shukla Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli

Sidharth Shukla Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

