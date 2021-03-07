On International Women's Day, Sonakshi Sinha shares her look of a cop in the upcoming Amazon Prime series. The Dabangg actress shared the look on her official Instagram handle and wrote "There’s no limit to what women can accomplish. Our collective belief in this has only been reinforced time and again. And on the eve of #WomensDay, we’re taking things up a notch! Can’t wait to show everyone yet again how girls get it done!"

Check Out Sonakshi Sinha's Cop Look in Upcoming Amazon Prime Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)