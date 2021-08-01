Soni Singh, who has been part of shows in leading roles, says that she is currently inclined towards doing cameos in serials. However, the actress, who is known for her roles in shows such as Ghar ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Saraswatichandra and Aarambh: Kahaani Devsena Ki, takes up cameos which are meaningful. Pavitra Bhagya, Durga to Shaadi Mubarak, TV Shows That Began and Went Off-Air in Few Months in COVID-19 Pandemic

Earlier she played a cameo in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Phir Laut Aayi Naagin. "I'm enjoying acting for cameo characters. Because of the pandemic I started taking such roles because I didn't want to risk my health. Acting is my passion and my work helps me to stay physically and mentally fit. So I didn't take a break, instead, started doing cameos. But the ones I choose have a very good screen presence and are strong, challenging," says Soni.

The former Bigg Boss contestant is currently seen doing a cameo in Hero: Gayab Mode On. "It's a fun character. I play a tarot card reader. I have power to talk to people after they die. I can also connect to both the energies be it positive or negative. It's fun to play something creative and I'm enjoying it," she says.

