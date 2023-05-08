Episode seven of Succession Season Four featured another brilliant showcase of performance from Sarah Snook as this she was joined by Matthew MacFadyen to deliver another stellar scene. The scene saw both the actor deliver another Emmy-worthy performances as the argument between Shiv and Tom has left fans stunned. Here are the reactions to the scene. Succession Season 4 Episode 6: Jeremy Strong's 'Incredible' Performance Receives Acclaim From Netizens, React to the 'Emotional' Final Scene.

They Deserve the Emmys!

Emmy award winners Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen ladies and gents. #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/hB2nVGYHrf — loose juice (@greenlife497) May 8, 2023

One Devastating Line...

“I was raising our daughter while you were running a fucking racist news organization” #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/2MZFKeMUcx — reni (@roykcnt) May 8, 2023

A Perfect Build Up...

Every alliance is broke. This is how you built a finale where everyone is against each other. Succession coming to become best of the best of TV in all history. #SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/qs8iCe7eDh — sea me (@jameswithi) May 8, 2023

The Perfect Comparison...

everyone at the party: *drinking wine, eating mini sliders, and gossiping* shiv and tom outside on the balcony: #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/aCssiyfgvy — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 8, 2023

We Always Are...

every time I think shiv and tom are going to be fine, I am always wrong #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/fYxxOKiG3P — Kyle (obsessed with Succession) Sandino (@KyleSandino) May 8, 2023

And Tom Still Did It...

no tom don’t say that about shiv ! no tom she’s pregnant with your baby ! she does love you ! NO TOM NOOO #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/aYG2mlGHKF — zoë begins 🪴 (@filmsbyzoe) May 8, 2023

A Heartbreaking Scene...

Shiv and Tom cutting each other as deep as they can. The stuff they been holding in since the beginning of their marriage. Like damn! Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen get ready for those Emmys cause they better be yours! #Succession #SuccessionHBOpic.twitter.com/01LFxHGK5L — MRD (@mrd_1990) May 8, 2023

