Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna has finally married her long-time partner Karan Sharma in a lavish ceremony held in Jaipur. Surbhi stunned in a sea green outfit, a departure from the traditional red, exuding elegance and charm. The wedding videos and photos circulating online capture the deep bond between the couple. The historic Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, a 300-year-old heritage venue, was the perfect backdrop for their nuptials. Surbhi and Karan exchanged vows amidst the glow of lights, performing traditional marriage rituals and taking seven sacred rounds, sealing their love. Check out the video below! Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma Exchange Rings! Watch Couple’s Video From Their Engagement Ceremony.

Surbhi Chandna Marries Karan Sharma

