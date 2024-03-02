Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma exchanged rings ahead of their grand wedding in Rajasthan. A video from the couple’s engagement ceremony is circulating online, showcasing their shared excitement as they embark on this new journey together. For the occasion, Surbhi and Karan coordinated in matching black ethnic attire. Surbhi Chandna's Mehndi Ceremony: Actress and Her Fiancé Karan Sharma Look Stunning in Desi Wear During Their Pre-Wedding Festivities in Jaipur (View Pics & Videos).

Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma Engagement Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @surbhixobsession._

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)