Actress Surbhi Chandna recently shared some lovely photos from her dreamy pastel-themed chooda ceremony on social media. Looking absolutely stunning in her elegant attire, she wore a beautiful beige sharara set adorned with intricate white embroidery and flared sleeves. Completing her look with a matching dupatta and traditional pearl jewellery, including choodas and an orange bindi, she exuded grace and charm. Surbhi's makeup, featuring soft nude shades, complemented her outfit flawlessly. Her hair, styled into a neat updo, added the final touch of elegance to her look. Along with her photos, she also expressed her heartfelt emotions in a touching note, conveying her wishes and feelings about and for her family. Surbhi Chandna Is a Sight To Behold in a Pearls-Embellished Pastel Green and Peach Bridal Lehenga, View Pics of Her Bridal attire.

View Surbhi Chandna’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

