After its theatrical release on October 27, 2023, Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas has finally locked its OTT release date. The aerial action film, directed by Sarvesh Mevara, is all set to debut on digital platform, as it will exclusively stream on Zee5 starting January 5, 2024. Kangana, who plays an Indian air force pilot in this film, is sent on a dangerous rescue mission. Tejas Trailer: Kangana Ranaut Embarks On a Deadly Mission to Fight Terrorists and Save India! (Watch Trailer).

Tejas OTT Streaming Date Revealed

