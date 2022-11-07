Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples from the Telly world. Now, a video of the duo has gone viral online which sees the Bigg Boss winner feeding food to her man while he drives his car. Aww! Karan Kundrra To Star in TV Show ‘Bhediya’ Based on The Vampire Diaries.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)