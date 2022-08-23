The Boys Season 4 has finally begun production as Eric Kripke and Antony Starr took to social media to announce the commencement of it. Taking to Twitter, Kripke revealed the title for the first episode of season four which is "Department of Dirty Tricks" and is written by David Reed while it will be directed by Phil Sgriccia. There is no idea of when the season will exactly release as of yet. The Boys Season 4: Antony Starr, Karl Urban's Amazon Show Renewed For the Fourth Season.

Check Out The Tweet:

