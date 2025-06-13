A Democratic US Senator, Alex Padilla, was handcuffed and thrown to the ground by security during a tense exchange at a Los Angeles press conference on June 12. Padilla was attempting to question Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about recent immigration raids when security agents tackled him, mistaking him for a threat. A video of the incident, now viral on X, shows Padilla identifying himself as he’s restrained. The DHS called his actions “disrespectful political theatre” and defended the agents’ response. Padilla was released shortly after and criticised the treatment, citing fears for ordinary immigrants. Why Are People Protesting in Los Angeles? As Anti-ICE Protests Turn Violent and Spread, Here Are Key Things to Know About LA Riots.

Senator Alex Padilla Handcuffed at Press Conference in Los Angeles

URGENT BREAKING: Democrat US Senator Alex Padilla was just thrown to the ground and arrested for trying to speak at a DHS Press Conference by Secretary Kristi Noem. This is Trump’s America. This is so incredibly pathetic. I am so sad for the state of this country. pic.twitter.com/yI9fKdoYoW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 12, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Responds

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem. Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’… https://t.co/5TGxrRZ2Ex — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 12, 2025

