In a draft notice published on Monday, August 25, the Donald Trump administration had outlined plans to implement a 50 per cent tariff on products from India. The draft notice is the latest signal that the White House plans to push ahead with the heightened levies on Indian products as efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine appear to be stalling. The notice shared by the Department of Homeland Security said that the increased levies would hit Indian products "that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025." Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, bringing the tariff to 50 per cent, for buying Russian oil. PM Narendra Modi Lays Thrust on ‘Made in India’ Products; Says ‘Will Not Allow Any Harm to Small Entrepreneurs, Farmers’ Ahead of 50% US Tariff Deadline.

Donald Trump Admin Releases Notice To Impose 50% Tariff on India

NEW - Trump admin outlines plans for a 50% tariff on India in a draft notice over Russian oil purchases: "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation." pic.twitter.com/MbUqVQvm3U — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 25, 2025

