On Tuesday, July 8, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that travellers will no longer need to remove their shoes during the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screenings. Notably, the decision marks a major travel policy shift. While speaking to the press, Kristi Noem said that a recent pilot programme showed that updated screening equipment allows for efficient detection without requiring passengers to take off their footwear. "TSA will no longer require travellers to remove their shoes when they go through security checkpoints," Noem said. She also said that the new technology keeps their airports safe and makes travel less frustrating. "The Golden Age of America is here, as travelers no longer need to remove shoes during TSA screenings," the Homeland Security Secretary said.

Kristi Noem Ends Mandatory Shoe Removal at Airport Screening

NOW - DHS Secretary Noem declares, "The Golden Age of America is here," as travelers no longer need to remove shoes during TSA screenings. pic.twitter.com/uED7Vp7HzJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 8, 2025

TSA Scraps Shoe Removal Requirement for US Airport Security Screening

