The Crown Season 6: Part 2 is the finale of the popular Netflix series. It will hit the streaming platform on December 14. Ahead of the final season, a premiere was hosted at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The event that took place on December 5 saw the cast of The Crown from all the seasons. Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, Claudia Harrison Olivia Williams, Dominic West, Emma Corrin, Jonathan Pryce and many others attended the event. Check out the pics below: The Crown Season 6 Part 2 Trailer: Prince William’s Emotional Turmoil and Royal Family Faces Public Scrutiny; Final Episodes Streaming From December 14 (Watch Video).

The Crown Team In London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

