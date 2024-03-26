The Great Indian Kapil Show invites you to dive into a world of laughter and entertainment! Hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, this variety talk show promises endless fun. Featuring celebrity guests and Kapil's hilarious supporting cast, including Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh, get ready for a rollercoaster of laughs. Each episode promises excitement with appearances by stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Ed Sheeran, as seen in the recently released trailer. It is set to premiere on Netflix from March 30, 2024, with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh to Be Seen as Guests in Kapil Sharma's Netflix Show (Watch Video).

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)