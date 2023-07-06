The Idol caused huge controversy before its release when reports came out that the original director Amy Seimetz had been booted of the show and that 80% of her work was redone by Sam Levinson. Bringing a more darker tone to the series, Levinson's work received huge criticisms from audience and critics alike. Now, behind-the-scenes pics from Seimetz's original vision for the series have surfaced online, and it is showing a more lighter tone to the series with star Lily-Rose Depp having more of a pop-like attitude to here. The Idol: Sam Levinson Reshoots The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Jennie's Series to Increase Nudity and Disturbing Sexual Content - Reports.

Check Out the BTS Pics from the Original Version of The Idol:

bts of the original direction of “The Idol” pic.twitter.com/tJmK3njRMf — M!RI (@whitney_jewston) July 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)