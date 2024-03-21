Jennie from BLACKPINK keeps making history daily, and there's no denying that! The singer has once again created history on Billboard, as 'One of the Girls', her collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for The Idol series soundtrack, has hit the Billboard Radio Songs Chart for the first time this week. The song opens at No. 49 on the 50-spot tally. It is not wrong to say that Jennie Kim is unstoppable and how! BLACKPINK's Jennie Shatters Records, Dominates Billboard Hot 100 as Top Female K-Pop Soloist - Reports.

Jennie Creates History!

#JENNIE becomes the FIRST Kpop Female Solo Act to debut on Billboard Radio Songs Chart with 'One Of The Girls' at #49.#BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK @oddatelier pic.twitter.com/FfboIMYpCa — Worldwide BLIИK (@WorldwideBLINK) March 21, 2024

