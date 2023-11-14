Renowned producer Kevin Turen, recogniz=sed for his work on HBO's Euphoria and The Idol, passed away at the age of 44. The news, reported by Deadline, reveals that the cause of his sudden death over the weekend remains unknown. Born on August 16, 1979, in New York City, Turen studied cinema at Columbia University before making a mark in Los Angeles. His close collaboration with Sam Levinson and Ashley Levinson led to the founding of Little Lamb Productions, credited for the Emmy-winning HBO series Euphoria, starring Zendaya. Euphoria Becomes HBO’s Second-Most Watched Show Since 2004 After Game of Thrones.

See The News Here:

Kevin Turen, Producer on “Euphoria”and “The Idol” Dies at 44 pic.twitter.com/6w4p3Cvpk9 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 13, 2023

