The Night Manager Part 2 released on Disney+ Hotstar on June 29. The show picked up from where it left and stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in major roles. While the gripping thriller is garnering praise from critics, audiences are also glued to Aditya and Sobhita's sex scene from the series which is also going viral on the internet. The leaked xxx clip sees the duo indulging in hardcore sex. The hot scene from The Night Manager 2 has kissing, sex and lot more. Check out the sexy video below. Tamannaah Bhatia's Kissing and Sex Scenes With Vijay Varma From Lust Stories 2 Go Viral! Fans React to Hot Chemistry Between The Rumoured Lovebirds.

The Night Manager Part 2 Sex Scene Leaked:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPARK EDITS and MEMES💥 (@priya_sparkedits)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)