The makers of The Night Manager Part 2 surprised fans by dropping three new episodes a day before the scheduled date. Originally scheduled to be premiered on June 30, the series was dropped on June 29, leaving fans stunned. Now check out who was seen in attendance for the special screening of the Disney+ Hotstar series. Disha Patani, who had shared screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang, was seen at the screening of the show. The two not just shared a warm hug, but even posed together for the paparazzi. Disha and Aditya indeed a make hot pair in reel. The Night Manager Part 2 Out: Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor Surprise Fans With Early Release of Thriller Series.

Disha Patani–Aditya Roy Kapur At The Night Manager Part 2 Screening

