Lust Stories 2 released on Netflix on June 29. The anthology film, comprises four short films, which talk about sexual desires from women's perception. Netizens are going gaga over the raunchy anthology ever since its out online. However, it's the steamy scenes between rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2, which are making fans crazy. The clips going viral see Tamannaah breaking her no-kiss policy for Vijay. The actress has gone hot and bold onscreen in bra with Vijay. Check out what Twitterati feel about kissing and sex scenes of Tamannaah-Vijay in Lust Stories 2. Mrunal Thakur's Sex Scene Leaked From Lust Stories 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Hot Viral Video - WATCH.

Watch Video:

'Finally'

'Epic'

'Festival Begins'

'Sensual'

'Tammu Lip-Lock'

Watch Lust Stories 2 Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)